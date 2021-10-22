USA
4-3-3
KOR
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
  • 18Campbell
  • 26Fox
  • 12Davidson
  • 2Dahlkemper
  • 14Sonnett
  • 17Macario
  • 25Sullivan
  • 9Horan
  • 11Pugh
  • 10Lloyd
  • 27Smith
No. Name
  18 Jane Campbell
  12 Tierna Davidson
  2 Abby Dahlkemper
  26 Emily Fox
  14 Emily Sonnett
  25 Andi Sullivan
  17 Catarina Macario
  9 Lindsey Horan
  10 Carli Lloyd
  11 Mallory Pugh
  27 Sophia Smith
Substitutes
  7 Tobin Heath
  13 Alex Morgan
  15 Megan Rapinoe
  4 Becky Sauerbrunn
  5 Kelley O'Hara
  16 Rose Lavelle
  6 Lynn Williams
  20 Casey Krueger
  21 Adrianna Franch
  22 Kristie Mewis

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
United States USA 0-0 South Korea KOR 22 Oct, 2021 Women's International Friendly
United States USA 1-1 South Korea KOR 6 Oct, 2019 Women's International Friendly
United States USA 2-0 South Korea KOR 4 Oct, 2019 Women's International Friendly
United States USA 6-0 South Korea KOR 22 Oct, 2017 Women's International Friendly
United States USA 3-1 South Korea KOR 20 Oct, 2017 Women's International Friendly

Women's International Friendly Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • USA 45
    • 0 KOR

  • Goals Against

    • USA 1
    • 0 KOR

  • Goal Difference

    • USA 44
    • 0 KOR

  • Assists

    • USA 34
    • 0 KOR

Game Information

  • ,
Data is currently unavailable.