4-3-3
- Campbell
- Fox
- Davidson
- Dahlkemper
- Sonnett
- Macario
- Sullivan
- Horan
- Pugh
- Lloyd
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
26 Emily Fox
|
10 Carli Lloyd
|
11 Mallory Pugh
|
27 Sophia Smith
|Substitutes
|
13 Alex Morgan
|
16 Rose Lavelle
4-4-2
- Kim
- Selgi
- Hye-ji
- Seonjoo
- Choo
- Sohyun
- Soyun
- Youngju
- Hyeri
- Yu-Ri
- Geummin
|No.
|Name
|
18 Kim Jung-Mi
|
16 Jang Selgi
|
10 Ji Soyun
|
17 Lee Youngju
|
11 Choe Yu-Ri
|
13 Lee Geummin
|Substitutes
|
20 Kwon Hah-Nul
|
19 Kang Gaae
|
12 Son Hwayeon
|
15 Yee Un Park
|
23 Cho Mi-Jin
|
14 Seo Ji-Yeon
|
21 Kim Sung-Mi
Top Scorers
-
-
Carli Lloyd Forward
Matches: 12
Goals: 8
-
Alex Morgan Forward
Matches: 10
Goals: 5
-
Sam Mewis Midfielder
Matches: 9
Goals: 5
-
-
Most Assists
-
-
Carli Lloyd Forward
Matches: 12
Assists: 5
-
Rose Lavelle Midfielder
Matches: 10
Assists: 4
-
Christen Press Forward
Matches: 7
Assists: 4
-
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|United States USA
|0-0
|South Korea KOR
|22 Oct, 2021
|Women's International Friendly
|United States USA
|1-1
|South Korea KOR
|6 Oct, 2019
|Women's International Friendly
|United States USA
|2-0
|South Korea KOR
|4 Oct, 2019
|Women's International Friendly
|United States USA
|6-0
|South Korea KOR
|22 Oct, 2017
|Women's International Friendly
|United States USA
|3-1
|South Korea KOR
|20 Oct, 2017
|Women's International Friendly
Women's International Friendly Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- USA 45
- 0 KOR
-
Goals Against
- USA 1
- 0 KOR
-
Goal Difference
- USA 44
- 0 KOR
-
Assists
- USA 34
- 0 KOR
Game Information
-
,
Data is currently unavailable.
Women's Int. Friendly News
Matildas stung by Brazil fightback in thrilling 2-2 draw
The Matildas' wait for back-to-back wins under Tony Gustavsson continues after his side surrendered a two-goal lead against Brazil to draw 2-2.
Matildas wary of Marta, Debinha threat as Brazil plots revenge
Halting the double-pronged threat of Marta and Debinha is a welcomed headache for Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson as his side face Brazil on Tuesday.
Matildas beat Brazil with Emily van Egmond netting, assisting on return
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson was able to cap his first game on Australian soil with a 3-1 win over Brazil thanks to a cameo from Emily van Egmond.
United States women held to draw against South Korea in friendly
The United States women's national team had its 22-game home winning streak end with a 0-0 tie vs. South Korea in a friendly in Kansas City.
Lloyd's far-post shot denied by goalkeeper's kick save
Carli Lloyd nearly breaks the deadlock with this solo effort against South Korea.
Lloyd subs in for her penultimate USWNT appearance
Carli Lloyd replaces Alex Morgan with the USWNT still scoreless vs. South Korea.