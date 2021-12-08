-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Neuer
- Davies
- Süle
- Upamecano
- Pavard
- Musiala
- Tolisso
- Sané
- Müller
- Coman
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
|
22 Marc Roca
Goals 0
|
20 Bouna Sarr
Goals 0
- ter Stegen
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Araújo
- Busquets
- Alba
- de Jong
- Gavi
- Dest
- Dembélé
- Depay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Gavi
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
31 Álex Balde
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
11 Yusuf Demir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allianz Arena
-
,
-
München, Germany
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MUN
|BAR
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Bayern Munich
|5
|+16
|15
|2
|Barcelona
|5
|-4
|7
|3
|Benfica
|5
|-4
|5
|4
|Dynamo Kiev
|5
|-8
|1
