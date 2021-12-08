  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 2
    • Timo Werner Goal
  • 37
    • Callum Hudson-Odoi Yellow Card
  • 38
    • Claudinho Goal - Header
  • 41
    • Sardar Azmoun Goal
Zenit St Petersburg Logo Zenit St Petersburg ZEN Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
ZEN
4-1-4-1
CHE
3-4-1-2
ZEN
4-1-4-1
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 3Santos
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 6Lovren
  • 15Karavaev
  • 5Barrios
  • 11Claudinho
  • 8Wendel
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 10Malcom
  • 7Azmoun
Game Information

  • VENUE: Saint Petersburg Stadium
  • ,
  • Saint Petersburg, Russia

Match Commentary

44' Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Claudinho.
44' Attempt saved. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcom.
41' Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 1. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcom with a through ball.

Match Stats

ZEN
CHE

Possession

54% 46%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (4)
5 (3)
ZEN CHE
0 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 5
2 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.