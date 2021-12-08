-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
2
-
Timo Werner Goal
-
-
37
-
Callum Hudson-Odoi Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
Claudinho Goal - Header
-
-
41
-
Sardar Azmoun Goal
-
- Kerzhakov
- Santos
- Rakitskiy
- Lovren
- Karavaev
- Barrios
- Claudinho
- Wendel
- Kuzyaev
- Malcom
- Azmoun
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Wendel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Claudinho 38'
Goals 1
|
10 Malcom
Goals 0
|
7 Sardar Azmoun 41'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Artem Dzyuba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Arrizabalaga
- Sarr
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Ñíguez
- Barkley
- James
- Hudson-Odoi
- Mount
- Werner
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi 37'
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner 2'
Goals 1
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Saint Petersburg Stadium
-
,
-
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Match Commentary
|44'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Claudinho.
|44'
|Attempt saved. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcom.
|41'
|Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 1. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcom with a through ball.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ZEN
|CHE
|0
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|2
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|5
|+9
|12
|2
|Juventus
|5
|+3
|12
|3
|Zenit St Petersburg
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Malmo FF
|5
|-12
|1
