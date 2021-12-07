AC Milan MIL
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
29
-
Fikayo Tomori Goal
-
-
36
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Maignan
- Hernández
- Romagnoli
- Tomori
- Kalulu
- Kessié
- Tonali
- Krunic
- Díaz
- Messias
- Ibrahimovic
|No.
|Name
|
16 Mike Maignan
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
23 Fikayo Tomori 29'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Brahim Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Rade Krunic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- Konaté
- Phillips
- Williams
- Minamino
- Morton
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Mané
- Origi
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 36'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
82 Max Woltman
Goals 0
|
77 James Norris
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Giuseppe Meazza
-
,
-
Milano, Italy
Match Commentary
|48'
|Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
|46'
|Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
|46'
|Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
MIL
LIV
Possession
42% 58%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (2)
10 (4)
|MIL
|LIV
|6
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|5
|3
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|+10
|15
|2
|FC Porto
|5
|-5
|5
|3
|AC Milan
|5
|-2
|4
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|5
|-3
|4
