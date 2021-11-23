-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
23
-
Juan Cuadrado Yellow Card
-
-
25
-
Trevoh Chalobah Goal
-
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Chalobah
- Chilwell
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- James
- Hudson-Odoi
- Ziyech
- Pulisic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Trevoh Chalobah 25'
Goals 1
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Szczesny
- Alex Sandro
- de Ligt
- Bonucci
- Cuadrado
- Rabiot
- Locatelli
- Bentancur
- McKennie
- Morata
- Chiesa
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Alex Sandro
Goals 0
|
11 Juan Cuadrado 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Mattia Perin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
5 Arthur
Goals 0
|
18 Moise Kean
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|25'
|Goal! Chelsea 1, Juventus 0. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger following a corner.
|24'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
|24'
|Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|JUV
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Juventus
|4
|+7
|12
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|+5
|9
|3
|Zenit St Petersburg
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Malmo FF
|4
|-12
|0
UEFA Champions League News
Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho send Man United to Champions League KO round on Michael Carrick debut
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho sent Man United to the Champions League round of 16 as Michael Carrick started with a 2-0 win at Villarreal.
Lewandowski leads COVID-hit Bayern Munich to Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev
Bayern Munich, missing players to COVID-19 quarantine, edged past Dynamo Kiev 2-1 to secure top spot in Champions League group stage action.
Champions League group stage: what every team needs to go through
With two rounds remaining in the Champions League group stage, it's all to play for to reach the knockout rounds. Here's the state of play.
Coaching Real Madrid like driving a Ferrari - Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti has denied that being Real Madrid coach is a tough, saying "if you have to race, it's better to have a Ferrari than a Fiat 500."
Thiago 'focused' on Liverpool despite Barcelona interest
Thiago Alcantara insists that he has paid no attention to rumours linking the midfielder with a return to Barcelona.
Real Madrid rely on Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, but are the midfield trio too important?
Carlo Ancelotti is happy to let Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro do their thing, but what will happen when Madrid's aging midfield needs a rest?