First Half begins.
33
Yeremi Pino Yellow Card
41
Donny van de Beek Yellow Card
HT
First Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.
Rulli
Estupiñán
Torres
Albiol
Foyth
Gómez
Parejo
Capoue
Pino
Danjuma
Trigueros
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Moi Gómez
Goals 0
|
21 Yeremi Pino 33'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Iker
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Mario
Goals 0
|
17 Raba
Goals 0
|
16 Boulaye Dia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Aïssa Mandi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Rubén Peña
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
de Gea
Telles
Maguire
Lindelöf
Wan-Bissaka
McTominay
Fred
Martial
van de Beek
Sancho
Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Donny van de Beek 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Estadio de la Cerámica
Villarreal, Spain
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
|43'
|Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|VIL
|MAN
|7
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|+1
|7
|2
|Villarreal
|4
|+4
|7
|3
|Atalanta
|4
|0
|5
|4
|Young Boys
|4
|-5
|3
