Liverpool LIV
Atletico Madrid ATL
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Mario Hermoso Yellow Card
-
-
13
-
Diogo Jota Goal - Header
-
-
15
-
Sadio Mané Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Sadio Mané Goal
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 13'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané 15' 21'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Oblak
- Hermoso
- Giménez
- Felipe
- Carrasco
- De Paul
- Koke
- Trippier
- João Félix
- Correa
- Suárez
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 0
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
22 Mario Hermoso 8'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|35'
|Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|33'
|Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|33'
|Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).
Match Stats
LIV
ATL
Possession
61% 39%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
2 (0)
|LIV
|ATL
|4
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|3
|+6
|9
|2
|FC Porto
|4
|-3
|5
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|3
|0
|4
|4
|AC Milan
|4
|-3
|1
