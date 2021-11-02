-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Josip Ilicic Goal
-
- Musso
- Palomino
- Demiral
- de Roon
- Maehle
- Koopmeiners
- Freuler
- Zappacosta
- Pasalic
- Zapata
- Ilicic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Remo Freuler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
91 Duván Zapata
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
72 Josip Ilicic 12'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Maguire
- Varane
- Bailly
- Shaw
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Wan-Bissaka
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Gewiss Stadium
-
,
-
Bergamo, Italy
Match Commentary
|12'
|Goal! Atalanta 1, Manchester United 0. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
|10'
|Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
|10'
|Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ATA
|MAN
|1
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|3
|+1
|6
|2
|Villarreal
|3
|+2
|4
|3
|Atalanta
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Young Boys
|3
|-3
|3
