-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Musso
- Palomino
- Demiral
- de Roon
- Maehle
- Freuler
- Koopmeiners
- Zappacosta
- Pasalic
- Muriel
- Ilicic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Remo Freuler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
72 Josip Ilicic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
91 Duván Zapata
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|15'
|Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|15'
|Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
|11'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|ATA
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atalanta
|2
|+1
|4
|2
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Manchester United
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Villarreal
|2
|-1
|1
