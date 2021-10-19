  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 13
    • Naby Keita Goal
  • 20
    • Antoine Griezmann Goal
  • 34
    • Antoine Griezmann Goal
  • 45
    • On: José Giménez|Off: Geoffrey Kondogbia
  • 45
    • On: Fabinho|Off: Naby Keita
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 52
    • Antoine Griezmann Red Card
  • 59
    • James Milner Yellow Card
Atletico Madrid Logo Atletico Madrid ATL Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
ATL
3-1-4-2
LIV
4-3-3
ATL
3-1-4-2
  • 13Oblak
  • 22Hermoso
  • 4Kondogbia
    On: José Giménez | Off: Geoffrey Kondogbia
  • 18Felipe
  • 6Koke
  • 21Carrasco
  • 11Lemar
  • 5De Paul
  • 23Trippier
  • 8Griezmann
  • 7João Félix
No. Name
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Geoffrey Kondogbia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 2  José Giménez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Mario Hermoso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Felipe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Koke
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Rodrigo De Paul
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Yannick Carrasco
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kieran Trippier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Antoine Griezmann  20' 34' 52'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
7 João Félix
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
9 Luis Suárez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Héctor Herrera
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Benjamin Lecomte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Sime Vrsaljko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Marcos Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Matheus Cunha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Wanda Metropolitano
  • ,
  • Madrid, Spain

Match Commentary

61' Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61' Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
60' Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tries a through ball, but Felipe is caught offside.

Match Stats

ATL
LIV

Possession

32% 68%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (5)
7 (4)
ATL LIV
5 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 3
