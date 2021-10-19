Atletico Madrid ATL
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
13
-
Naby Keita Goal
-
-
20
-
Antoine Griezmann Goal
-
-
34
-
Antoine Griezmann Goal
-
-
45
-
On: José Giménez|Off: Geoffrey Kondogbia
-
-
45
-
On: Fabinho|Off: Naby Keita
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
52
-
Antoine Griezmann Red Card
-
-
59
-
James Milner Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-1-4-2
- Oblak
- Hermoso
- KondogbiaOn: José Giménez | Off: Geoffrey Kondogbia
- Felipe
- Koke
- Carrasco
- Lemar
- De Paul
- Trippier
- Griezmann
- João Félix
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
45' 2 José Giménez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Antoine Griezmann 20' 34' 52'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Henderson
- KeitaOn: Fabinho | Off: Naby Keita
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 James Milner 59'
Goals 0
|
8 Naby Keita 13'
Goals 1
45' 3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 8'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wanda Metropolitano
-
,
-
Madrid, Spain
Match Commentary
|61'
|Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|61'
|Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
|60'
|Offside, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tries a through ball, but Felipe is caught offside.
Match Stats
ATL
LIV
Possession
32% 68%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (5)
7 (4)
|ATL
|LIV
|5
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|2
|+1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|2
|-4
|1
|4
|AC Milan
|2
|-2
|0
UEFA Champions League News
Coates double steers Sporting to 4-1 win at Besiktas
Sporting rekindled their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage as Sebastian Coates helped secure a 4-1 victory at Besiktas.
Manchester City hit five past Club Brugge in Champions League thrashing
Manchester City eased to a comfortable 5-1 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.
With Barca and Madrid in crisis, Clasico takes back seat to Champions League ties vs. Ukrainian opposition
El Clasico is football's most anticipated matchup, but on this occasion, Barca and Madrid will be preoccupied by the crumbling of their empires.
What to expect from Manchester United against Atalanta
Craig Burley previews Manchester United's Champions League clash vs. Atalanta.
Man United dressing room mood 'flat' after poor run - sources
Morale at Manchester United has taken a significant hit after Saturday's defeat to Leicester is the latest setback in a poor run of form.
Jurgen Klopp tight-lipped on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has praised Mohamed Salah but refused to be drawn on whether his performances will be rewarded with a contract.