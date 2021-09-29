-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- de Gea
- Telles
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Rulli
- Moreno
- Torres
- Albiol
- Foyth
- Trigueros
- Capoue
- Parejo
- Danjuma
- Alcácer
- Pino
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Yeremi Pino
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Mario
Goals 0
|
22 Aïssa Mandi
Goals 0
|
23 Moi Gómez
Goals 0
|
20 Rubén Peña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Boulaye Dia
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|8'
|Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross following a corner.
|8'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
|7'
|Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|VIL
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atalanta
|2
|+1
|4
|2
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Manchester United
|1
|-1
|0
