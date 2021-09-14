  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 13
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
  • 35
    • Aaron Wan-Bissaka Red Card
  • 37
    • On: Diogo Dalot|Off: Jadon Sancho
  • 45
    • On: Jordan Siebatcheu|Off: Vincent Sierro
  • 45
    • On: Raphaël Varane|Off: Donny van de Beek
  • 45+1
    • Christian Fassnacht Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Young Boys 0, Manchester United 1.
  • 50
    • Christopher Martins Pereira Yellow Card
  • 64
    • Raphaël Varane Yellow Card
  • 66
    • Nicolas Ngamaleu Goal
  • 72
    • On: Jesse Lingard|Off: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 72
    • On: Nemanja Matic|Off: Bruno Fernandes
Young Boys Logo Young Boys YB Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
YB
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
YB
4-2-3-1
  • 26Von Ballmoos
  • 21Garcia
  • 30Lauper
  • 4Ali
  • 36Hefti
  • 8Sierro
    On: Jordan Siebatcheu | Off: Vincent Sierro
  • 35Martins Pereira
  • 13Ngamaleu
  • 20Aebischer
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 15Elia
No. Name
26 David Von Ballmoos
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Sandro Lauper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mohamed Ali
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ulisses Garcia
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Silvan Hefti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Michel Aebischer
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Vincent Sierro
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 17  Jordan Siebatcheu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Christopher Martins Pereira  50'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Meschack Elia
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Nicolas Ngamaleu  66'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Christian Fassnacht  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
10 Miralem Sulejmani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
91 Guillaume Faivre
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Nicolas Bürgy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Quentin Maceiras
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Wilfried Kanga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Cedric Zesiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Marvin Spielmann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Alexandre Jankewitz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Felix Mambimbi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Fabian Rieder
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61 Leandro Zbinden
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Wankdorf
  • ,
  • Bern, Switzerland

Match Commentary

77' Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77' Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).
76' Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.

Match Stats

YB
MAN

Possession

51% 49%

Shots (on Goal)

16 (3)
2 (2)
YB MAN
12 Fouls 3
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 1
1 Offsides 1
6 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 2
