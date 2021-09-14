-
First Half begins.
13
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
35
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Red Card
37
On: Diogo Dalot|Off: Jadon Sancho
45
On: Jordan Siebatcheu|Off: Vincent Sierro
45
On: Raphaël Varane|Off: Donny van de Beek
45+1
Christian Fassnacht Yellow Card
HT
First Half ends, Young Boys 0, Manchester United 1.
50
Christopher Martins Pereira Yellow Card
64
Raphaël Varane Yellow Card
66
Nicolas Ngamaleu Goal
72
On: Jesse Lingard|Off: Cristiano Ronaldo
72
On: Nemanja Matic|Off: Bruno Fernandes
- Von Ballmoos
- Garcia
- Lauper
- Ali
- Hefti
- SierroOn: Jordan Siebatcheu | Off: Vincent Sierro
- Martins Pereira
- Ngamaleu
- Aebischer
- Fassnacht
- Elia
Game Information
VENUE: Wankdorf
Bern, Switzerland
Match Commentary
|77'
|Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|77'
|Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).
|76'
|Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|YB
|MAN
|12
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atalanta
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Villarreal
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Young Boys
|0
|0
|0
