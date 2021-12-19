United States USA
Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
40
-
Amar Begic Red Card
-
-
45
-
On: Selmir Pidro|Off: Sulejman Krpic
-
-
45
-
On: Belmin Dizdarevic|Off: Nikola Cetkovic
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Turner
- Bello
- Kessler
- Zimmerman
- Lennon
- Acosta
- Johnny
- Roldan
- Ferreira
- Pepi
- Morris
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Johnny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Justin Che
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Cade Cowell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Caden Clark
Goals 0
|
22 Taylor Booth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Kobi Henry
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Cole Bassett
Goals 0
3-5-2
- CetkovicOn: Belmin Dizdarevic | Off: Nikola Cetkovic
- Barisic
- Vojinovic
- Kurdic
- Corluka
- Begic
- Savic
- Dokanovic
- Nukic
- KrpicOn: Selmir Pidro | Off: Sulejman Krpic
- Lukic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
45' 12 Belmin Dizdarevic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Amar Begic 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Igor Savic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 17 Selmir Pidro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Dignity Health Sports Park
-
,
-
Carson
Match Commentary
|63'
|Substitution, USA. Jackson Yueill replaces Johnny.
|62'
|Substitution, USA. Bryan Reynolds replaces Brooks Lennon.
|62'
|Substitution, USA. Gyasi Zardes replaces Ricardo Pepi.
Match Stats
USA
BIH
Possession
72% 28%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (1)
7 (3)
|USA
|BIH
|5
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
