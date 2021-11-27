Australia AUS
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
1
-
Ashley Hatch Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Sofia Huerta|Off: Emily Fox
-
-
45
-
On: Charlotte Grant|Off: Jessika Nash
-
-
45
-
On: Hayley Raso|Off: Kyah Simon
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
Rose Lavelle Goal
-
4-1-4-1
Micah
Catley
Nevin
Nash | On: Charlotte Grant | Off: Jessika Nash
Carpenter
van Egmond
Foord
Fowler
Yallop
Simon | On: Hayley Raso | Off: Kyah Simon
Kerr
|No.
|Name
|
12 Teagan Micah
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Jessika Nash
Goals 0
45' 8 Charlotte Grant
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mary Fowler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kyah Simon
Goals 0
45' 16 Hayley Raso
Goals 0
|
20 Sam Kerr
Goals 0
Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Remy Siemsen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
Murphy
Fox | On: Sofia Huerta | Off: Emily Fox
Davidson
Cook
Sonnett
Horan
Sullivan
Lavelle
Williams
Hatch
Purce
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emily Fox
Goals 0
45' 3 Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle 49'
Goals 1
|
7 Ashley Hatch 1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadium Australia
-
,
-
Sydney, Australia
Match Commentary
|49'
|Goal! Australia 0, USA 2. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Margaret Purce.
|46'
|Hayley Raso (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|46'
|Foul by Emily Sonnett (USA).
Match Stats
AUS
USA
Possession
63% 37%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (5)
7 (3)
|AUS
|USA
|5
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|5
Data is currently unavailable.
