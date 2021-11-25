-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45
-
Dario Zuparic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Colorado Rapids 0, Portland Timbers 0.
-
- Yarbrough
- Acosta
- Trusty
- Wilson
- Abubakar
- Rosenberry
- Kaye
- Price
- Bassett
- Badji
- Rubio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jack Price
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Cole Bassett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Diego Rubio
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Younes Namli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
52 Brian Galván
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Clark
- Bravo
- Zuparic
- Mabiala
- Van Rankin
- Paredes
- Chará
- Asprilla
- Blanco
- Chará
- Niezgoda
|No.
|Name
|
12 Steve Clark
Saves 3
|
13 Dario Zuparic 45'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Diego Chará
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Yimmi Chará
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
85 Zac McGraw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Bill Tuiloma
Goals 0
|
44 Marvin Loría
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Aljaz Ivacic
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
-
,
-
Commerce City, CO
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Colorado Rapids 0, Portland Timbers 0.
|45'+1'
|Attempt blocked. Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Auston Trusty with a headed pass.
|45'
|Dario Zuparic (Portland Timbers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|COL
|POR
|4
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
