Felipe Mora Goal
-
Game Highlights
Poor defending by RSL gifts Timbers the opening goal
- Clark
- Bravo
- Zuparic
- Mabiala
- Van Rankin
- Paredes
- Chará
- Moreno
- Chará
- Loría
- Mora
|No.
|Name
|
12 Steve Clark
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Marvin Loría
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Diego Chará
Goals 0
|
9 Felipe Mora 5'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
23 Yimmi Chará
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
98 Blake Bodily
Goals 0
|
25 Bill Tuiloma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
85 Zac McGraw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Aljaz Ivacic
Saves 0
- Ochoa
- Brody
- Silva
- Glad
- Herrera
- Ruiz
- Besler
- Rusnák
- Kreilach
- Julio
- Rubín
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Justen Glad
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Nick Besler
Goals 0
|
14 Rubio Rubín
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Erik Holt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Zac MacMath
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Maikel Chang
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Providence Park
-
,
-
Portland, OR
Match Commentary
|37'
|Offside, Real Salt Lake. Pablo Ruiz tries a through ball, but Damir Kreilach is caught offside.
|36'
|Foul by Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers).
|36'
|Andrew Brody (Real Salt Lake) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|POR
|RSL
|5
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|2
