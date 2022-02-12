  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 31
    • On: Christian Pulisic|Off: Mason Mount
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 55
    • Romelu Lukaku Goal - Header
  • 60
    • On: Jailson|Off: Zé Rafael
  • 64
    • Raphael Veiga Penalty - Scored
  • 76
    • On: Timo Werner|Off: Romelu Lukaku
  • 77
    • On: Saúl Ñíguez|Off: Callum Hudson-Odoi
  • 77
    • On: Wesley|Off: Rony
  • 78
    • On: Eduard Atuesta|Off: Raphael Veiga
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Palmeiras PAL Palmeiras Logo
CHE
3-4-2-1
PAL
5-4-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 6Silva
  • 4Christensen
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
    On: Saúl Ñíguez | Off: Callum Hudson-Odoi
  • 8Kovacic
  • 7Kanté
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz
  • 19Mount
    On: Christian Pulisic | Off: Mason Mount
  • 9Lukaku
    On: Timo Werner | Off: Romelu Lukaku
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
77' 17  Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Romelu Lukaku  55'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76' 11  Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31' 10  Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Kenedy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Trevoh Chalobah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Marcus Bettinelli
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium
  • Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Match Commentary

81' Wesley (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81' Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
78' Substitution, Palmeiras. Eduard Atuesta replaces Raphael Veiga.

Match Stats

CHE
PAL

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

15 (2)
11 (3)
CHE PAL
16 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.