KO
Kickoff
31
On: Christian Pulisic|Off: Mason Mount
HT
Halftime
55
Romelu Lukaku Goal - Header
60
On: Jailson|Off: Zé Rafael
64
Raphael Veiga Penalty - Scored
76
On: Timo Werner|Off: Romelu Lukaku
77
On: Saúl Ñíguez|Off: Callum Hudson-Odoi
77
On: Wesley|Off: Rony
78
On: Eduard Atuesta|Off: Raphael Veiga
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Hudson-OdoiOn: Saúl Ñíguez | Off: Callum Hudson-Odoi
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Havertz
- MountOn: Christian Pulisic | Off: Mason Mount
- LukakuOn: Timo Werner | Off: Romelu Lukaku
|No.
|Name
Saves 2
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
77' 17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
Goals 0
9 Romelu Lukaku 55'
Goals 1
76' 11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
31' 10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
23 Kenedy
Goals 0
Saves 0
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
Goals 0
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
- Weverton
- Scarpa
- Piquerez
- Gómez
- Luan
- Rocha
- Dudu
- Zé RafaelOn: Jailson | Off: Zé Rafael
- Danilo
- RonyOn: Wesley | Off: Rony
- VeigaOn: Eduard Atuesta | Off: Raphael Veiga
|No.
|Name
21 Weverton
Saves 1
Goals 0
Goals 0
13 Luan
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
60' 30 Jailson
Goals 0
28 Danilo
Goals 0
7 Dudu
Goals 0
10 Rony
Goals 0
77' 11 Wesley
Goals 0
23 Raphael Veiga 64'
Goals 1
78' 20 Eduard Atuesta
Goals 0
|Substitutes
Goals 0
Saves 0
Saves 0
16 Deyverson
Goals 0
26 Murilo
Goals 0
19 Breno
Goals 0
12 Mayke
Goals 0
Goals 0
6 Jorge
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Match Commentary
|81'
|Wesley (Palmeiras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|81'
|Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
|78'
|Substitution, Palmeiras. Eduard Atuesta replaces Raphael Veiga.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|PAL
|16
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
