Al Hilal ASFC
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
32
-
Romelu Lukaku Goal
-
4-1-4-1
- Al-Mayouf
- Al-Shahrani
- Albulayhi
- Hyun-Soo
- Al-Burayk
- Cuéllar
- Al-Dawsari
- Pereira
- Kanno
- Marega
- Ighalo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Al Mufarrij
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Arrizabalaga
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- Azpilicueta
- Havertz
- Ziyech
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Romelu Lukaku 32'
Goals 1
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Kenedy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium
-
,
-
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Match Commentary
|33'
|Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|33'
|Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
|32'
|Goal! Al-Hilal 0, Chelsea 1. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Match Stats
ASFC
CHE
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
7 (2)
|ASFC
|CHE
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
