Match Timeline

Japan
Spain
  • KO
  • 12
  • 29
  • 40
  • 45+1
  • HT
  • 45
  • 45
  • 59
  • 62
  • 68

Match Commentary

71'
Attempt missed. Teresa Abelleira (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box.
68'
Substitution, Japan. Mina Tanaka replaces Riko Ueki.
67'
Attempt blocked. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira.

Match Stats

JPNESP
2Fouls10
0Yellow Cards1
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
0Corner Kicks2
1Saves1
JPN

Possession

ESP
23%
77%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (4)
9 (1)