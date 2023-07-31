- Hinata Miyazawa (12', 40')
- Riko Ueki (29')
Match Formations
- Yamashita1
- Minami3
- Kumagai4
- Takahashi12
- Endo13
- Nagano10
- Hayashi16
- Shimizu2
- Naomoto8
- Ueki9
- Miyazawa7
|Substitutes
Game Information
Wellington Regional Stadium
3:00 AM, July 31, 2023Coverage: FOX
Wellington, New Zealand
- Referees:
- Ekaterina Koroleva
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
71'
Attempt missed. Teresa Abelleira (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box.
68'
Substitution, Japan. Mina Tanaka replaces Riko Ueki.
67'
Attempt blocked. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira.
Match Stats
|JPN
|ESP
|2
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
JPN
Possession
ESP
23%
77%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (4)
9 (1)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
