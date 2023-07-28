- Lauren James (6')
Match Formations
- Earps1
- Daly9
- Greenwood5
- Bright6
- Bronze2
- Toone10
- Walsh4
- Stanway8
- James7
- Russo23
- Kelly18
Game Information
Sydney Football Stadium
4:30 AM, July 28, 2023Coverage: FS1
Sydney, Australia
- Referees:
- Tess Olofsson
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
82'
Attempt missed. Bethany England (England) header from the centre of the box.
80'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'
Delay in match because of an injury Janni Thomsen (Denmark).
Match Stats
|ENG
|DEN
|7
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|9
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|3
ENG
Possession
DEN
74%
26%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (4)
5 (2)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
Women's World Cup News
Why Keira Walsh's injury could be a 'massive blow' for England
Sophie Lawson speaks after Keira Walsh was stretchered off vs. Denmark at the Women's World Cup.
How can France improve for huge clash with Brazil?
Julien Laurens discusses France's expectations for their game vs. Brazil after their poor performance vs. Jamaica.