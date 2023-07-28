Match Timeline

England
Denmark
  • KO
  • 6
  • 38
  • HT
  • 71
  • 76
  • 76
  • 77

Match Commentary

82'
Attempt missed. Bethany England (England) header from the centre of the box.
80'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'
Delay in match because of an injury Janni Thomsen (Denmark).

Match Stats

ENGDEN
7Fouls11
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
9Corner Kicks2
2Saves3
ENG

Possession

DEN
74%
26%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (4)
5 (2)