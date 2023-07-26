2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group Stage
0-1-0
0
FS1
0-0-1
1
- Katie McCabe (4')
Match Formations
- Sheridan1
- Lawrence10
- Gilles14
- Buchanan3
- Riviere8
- Grosso7
- Quinn5
- Huitema9
- Fleming17
- Leon19
- Viens11
Game Information
Perth Rectangular Stadium
8:00 AM, July 26, 2023Coverage: FS1
Perth, Australia
- Referees:
- Laura Fortunato
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
10'
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Kailen Sheridan.
10'
Attempt saved. Sinead Farrelly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.
9'
Áine O'Gorman (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
|CAN
|IRL
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|0
CAN
Possession
IRL
56%
44%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
4 (4)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
Women's World Cup News
Marsden: Spain among the favourites to lift the trophy
Sam Marsden says Spain are among the favourites to win the World Cup as they beat Zambia 5-0 and advance to the last 16 of the World Cup.
An inside look at the Lionesses training camp
Tom Hamilton has a look inside England's camp in Terrigal where the Lionesses combine relaxation with training hard ahead of their match vs. Denmark at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.