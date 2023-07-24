Match Formations
- Letícia12
- Tamires6
- Rafaelle4
- Lauren14
- Antonia2
- Adriana11
- Luana5
- Kerolin21
- Ary Borges17
- Debinha9
- Zaneratto16
|Substitutes
22Camila
10Marta
20Angelina
18Geyse
19Monica
13Bruninha
Game Information
Hindmarsh Stadium
7:00 AM, July 24, 2023Coverage: FS1
Adelaide, Australia
- Referees:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
18'
Attempt missed. Debinha (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
16'
Foul by Aldrith Quintero (Panama Women).
16'
Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
|BRA
|PAN
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
BRA
Possession
PAN
82%
18%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (1)
0 (0)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
Women's World Cup News
Popp nets twice as Germany rout Morocco 6-0
Talismanic captain Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany launched their bid for a third Women's World Cup title with a 6-0 demolition of debutants Morocco on Monday.
2023 Women's World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule
Check out all the fixtures and venues for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, including the knockout bracket.