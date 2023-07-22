- Georgia Stanway (29' Pen)
Match Formations
- Earps1
- Greenwood5
- Carter16
- Bright6
- Bronze2
- Toone10
- Walsh4
- Stanway8
- Hemp11
- Russo23
- Kelly18
Game Information
Brisbane Stadium
5:30 AM, July 22, 2023Coverage: FOX
Brisbane, Australia
- Referees:
- Emikar Caldera
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+8'
Jess Carter (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+8'
Foul by Roselord Borgella (Haiti Women).
45'+7'
Melchie Dumornay (Haiti Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
|ENG
|HAI
|11
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|4
ENG
Possession
HAI
72%
29%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (5)
3 (0)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
