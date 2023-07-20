2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group Stage
0-0-0
0
FOX
0-0-0
0
Match Formations
- Esson21
- Riley7
- Bowen14
- Stott13
- Bott4
- Hassett12
- Steinmetz6
- Percival2
- Riley20
- Wilkinson17
- Hand16
Game Information
Eden Park
3:00 AM, July 20, 2023Coverage: FOX
Auckland, New Zealand
- Referees:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
20'
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg with a headed pass.
18'
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ali Riley.
17'
Attempt blocked. Betsy Hassett (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Catherine Bott with a cross.
Match Stats
|NZL
|NOR
|0
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
NZL
Possession
NOR
52%
49%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
2 (0)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
