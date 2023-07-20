2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Group Stage
1-0-0
1
0-0-1
0
- Steph Catley (52' Pen)
Match Formations
- Arnold18
- Catley7
- Kennedy14
- Hunt15
- Carpenter21
- Vine5
- Cooney-Cross23
- Gorry19
- Raso16
- Fowler11
- Foord9
Game Information
Stadium Australia
6:00 AM, July 20, 2023Coverage: FOX
Sydney, Australia
Attendance: 75,784
- Referees:
- Edina Alves Batista
Match Timeline
- KO
- 41
- HT
- 52
- 63
- 75
- 85
- 87
- FT
Match Commentary
-
Match ends, Australia 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
90'+7'
Second Half ends, Australia 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
90'+7'
Attempt missed. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Match Stats
|AUS
|IRL
|12
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|7
|1
|Saves
|1
AUS
Possession
IRL
63%
37%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (2)
8 (1)
