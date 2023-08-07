Match Timeline

England
Nigeria
  • KO
  • HT
  • 58

Match Commentary

60'
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a cross.
58'
Substitution, Nigeria. Asisat Oshoala replaces Ifeoma Onumonu.
56'
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a set piece situation.

Match Stats

ENGNGA
3Fouls9
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
1Offsides1
4Corner Kicks4
1Saves2
ENG

Possession

NGA
61%
39%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
11 (1)