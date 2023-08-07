Match Formations
- Earps1
- Greenwood5
- Bright6
- Carter16
- Daly9
- Walsh4
- Stanway8
- Bronze2
- James7
- Hemp11
- Russo23
Game Information
Brisbane Stadium
3:30 AM, August 7, 2023Coverage: FS1
Brisbane, Australia
- Referees:
- Melissa Borjas
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
60'
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a cross.
58'
Substitution, Nigeria. Asisat Oshoala replaces Ifeoma Onumonu.
56'
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
Match Stats
|ENG
|NGA
|3
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|2
ENG
Possession
NGA
61%
39%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
11 (1)
Women's World Cup News
2023 Women's World Cup: Schedule, rosters, standings, more
The 2023 Women's World Cup runs from July 20 to Aug. 20. ESPN has results, news and reaction to the biggest stories in Australia and New Zealand.
How South Africa made history vs. Italy at the World Cup
Sam Marsden recaps South Africa's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup after their 3-2 victory against Italy sent them into the last 16.