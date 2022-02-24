-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Jordi Alba Goal
-
-
13
-
Frenkie de Jong Goal
-
-
23
-
Lorenzo Insigne Penalty - Scored
-
-
45
-
Gerard Piqué Goal - Volley
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Meret
- Mário Rui
- Koulibaly
- Rrahmani
- Di Lorenzo
- Demme
- Ruiz
- Insigne
- Zielinski
- Elmas
- Osimhen
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Lorenzo Insigne 23'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Adam Ounas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Ospina
Saves 0
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Araújo
- Piqué
- Dest
- de Jong
- Busquets
- Pedri
- Torres
- Aubameyang
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Gerard Piqué 45'
Goals 1
|
18 Jordi Alba 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Frenkie de Jong 13'
Goals 1
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
30 Gavi
Goals 0
|
36 Arnau Tenas
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
24 Eric García
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Diego Armando Maradona
-
,
-
Napoli, Italy
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Napoli 1, Barcelona 3.
|45'
|Goal! Napoli 1, Barcelona 3. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
|44'
|Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NAP
|BAR
|7
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
Europa League News
Barcelona, Napoli players hold 'Stop War' banner ahead of Europa League match
Barcelona and Napoli players held up a "Stop War" banner ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona career might be over after this season, but he still has a part to play
After a month in which he was told to find a new club, only to remain at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele is back in the team. For now, anyway.
What went wrong for Borussia Dortmund in loss to Rangers?
Mark Donaldson and Steve Nicol discuss Borussia Dortmund's defensive shortcomings in their 4-2 defeat to Rangers.
Rangers smash Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund in Europa League stunner
Rangers pulled off a stunning 4-2 win away to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday to take command of their Europa League knockout stage playoff tie.
Nicol: Barcelona's draw with Napoli completely one-sided
Steve Nicol believes Ferran Torres could have scored four goals in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Napoli.
Barcelona rally for draw with Napoli in Europa League
Barcelona came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Napoli in their Europa League knockout round playoff first leg at the Camp Nou on Thursday.