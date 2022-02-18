Barcelona BAR
Napoli NAP
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
29
-
Piotr Zielinski Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- García
- Piqué
- Mingueza
- Pedri
- de Jong
- González
- Torres
- Aubameyang
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
24 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
30 Gavi
Goals 0
|
36 Arnau Tenas
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
17 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Meret
- Jesus
- Koulibaly
- Rrahmani
- Di Lorenzo
- Zambo Anguissa
- Ruiz
- Insigne
- Zielinski
- Elmas
- Osimhen
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Piotr Zielinski 29'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Ospina
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
33 Adam Ounas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
-
Barcelona, Spain
Match Commentary
|36'
|Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nico González.
|34'
|Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|34'
|Foul by Adama Traoré (Barcelona).
Match Stats
BAR
NAP
Possession
59% 41%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (1)
3 (3)
|BAR
|NAP
|5
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
Europa League News
Burley likes Napoli's chances against 'fragile' Barcelona
Craig Burley explains why he's picking Napoli to advance past Barcelona in the Europa League.
Dortmund's Erling Haaland on same level as PSG's Kylian Mbappe - Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has told ESPN that Erling Haaland is in the same bracket as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.
Barcelona's Xavi: Hearing Champions League music made me 'angry' ahead of Europa League bow
Xavi said he is still angry that Barcelona are not in the Champions League but added he is working hard to return the club to the competition.
Why Gio Reyna was named after Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst explains the close bond he shares with Gio Reyna's father Claudio.
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in Europa League squad, Dani Alves out
Barcelona have left Dani Alves out of their Europa League squad but Ousmane Dembele remains registered despite his ongoing contract stalemate.
Why Barcelona should be concerned vs. Napoli
Gab and Juls preview Barcelona's Europa League playoff round against Napoli.