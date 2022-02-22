-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Kai Havertz Goal - Header
-
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Pulisic
- Havertz
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
68 Harvey Vale
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Kenedy
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
- Jardim
- Djaló
- Botman
- Fonte
- Celik
- André
- Xeka
- Bamba
- Onana
- Sanches
- David
|No.
|Name
|
30 Léo Jardim
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Xeka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Amadou Onana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
40 Jules Raux
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Burak Yilmaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
20 Angel Gomes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|15'
|Attempt missed. Amadou Onana (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|14'
|Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
|13'
|Attempt missed. Jonathan David (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Xeka.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|LILL
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|1
