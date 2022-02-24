-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
João Félix Goal - Header
-
- Oblak
- Mandava
- Giménez
- Savic
- Lodi
- Herrera
- Kondogbia
- Llorente
- Vrsaljko
- João Félix
- Correa
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 João Félix 7'
Goals 1
|
10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Pogba
- Fred
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Wanda Metropolitano
-
,
-
Madrid, Spain
Match Commentary
|35'
|Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid).
|35'
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|34'
|Attempt missed. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ATL
|MAN
|6
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League News
Champions League's great debuts: Juventus' Vlahovic joins list with fastest-ever goal
Dusan Vlahovic made a red-hot start to his Champions League career by scoring his first goal 32 seconds into his competition debut with Juventus.
Where will this season's Champions League final be held?
Mark Ogden updates on the location of this year's Champions League final as the likelihood of St. Petersburg hosting the event fades.
Wembley unlikely to host Champions League final as UEFA consider options - sources
London's Wembley Stadium is unlikely to be considered as a potential venue for this season's Champions League final, sources have told ESPN.
Chelsea edge closer to UCL quarterfinals
Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic find the back of the net against Lille to put the Blues within striking distance of the quarterfinals.
Christian Pulisic's play in Chelsea's win over Lille will make Tuchel think twice about dropping the American again
Starting back-to-back games for the first time all season, Christian Pulisic proved he's worthy of a place in Chelsea's XI by dismantling Lille.
Juventus' Duscan Vlahovic nets on Champions League debut, Weston McKennie exits with injury
Dusan Vlahovic scored the fastest Champions League goal by a debutant starter as Juve and Villarreal drew 1-1 in their round-of-16 first leg clash.