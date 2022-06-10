  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 9
    • Stefan Lainer Yellow Card
  • 17
    • Nicolas Seiwald Yellow Card
  • 37
    • Andreas Weimann Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 54
    • On: Valentino Lazaro|Off: Stefan Lainer
  • 63
    • On: Matteo Guendouzi|Off: Aurélien Tchouaméni
  • 63
    • On: Kylian Mbappé|Off: Antoine Griezmann
  • 63
    • On: Karim Onisiwo|Off: Marko Arnautovic
  • 64
    • On: Michael Gregoritsch|Off: Andreas Weimann
  • 69
    • On: Kevin Danso|Off: David Alaba
  • 79
    • On: Christopher Nkunku|Off: Kingsley Coman
  • 83
    • Kylian Mbappé Goal
  • 89
    • Marcel Sabitzer Yellow Card
  • 90
    • Kevin Danso Yellow Card
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Austria Logo Austria AUT France FRA France Logo
AUT
4-4-2
FRA
4-2-3-1
AUT
4-4-2
  • 13Pentz
  • 15Wöber
  • 8Alaba
    On: Kevin Danso | Off: David Alaba
  • 2Trauner
  • 21Lainer
    On: Valentino Lazaro | Off: Stefan Lainer
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 6Seiwald
  • 23Schlager
  • 20Laimer
  • 7Arnautovic
    On: Karim Onisiwo | Off: Marko Arnautovic
  • 10Weimann
    On: Michael Gregoritsch | Off: Andreas Weimann
No. Name
13 Patrick Pentz
Saves 6
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 David Alaba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
69' 3  Kevin Danso  90'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Gernot Trauner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Maximilian Wöber
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Stefan Lainer  9'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54' 22  Valentino Lazaro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nicolas Seiwald  17'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Xaver Schlager
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Marcel Sabitzer  89'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Konrad Laimer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Marko Arnautovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 18  Karim Onisiwo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Andreas Weimann  37'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 11  Michael Gregoritsch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Patrick Wimmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Christopher Trimmel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Christoph Baumgartner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Dejan Ljubicic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Hannes Wolf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Martin Fraisl
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Heinz Lindner
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Sasa Kalajdzic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Ernst-Happel-Stadion
  • ,
  • Wiener Neustadt, Austria
  • REFEREE: Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Austria 1, France 1.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Austria 1, France 1.
90'+4' Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).

Match Stats

AUT
FRA

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
15 (7)
AUT FRA
10 Fouls 6
4 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 10
6 Saves 2
