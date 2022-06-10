Mbappe salvages France's Nations League hopes
Kylian Mbappe struck a late equaliser to help France salvage a 1-1 away draw vs. Austria to keep alive their hopes of winning the Nations League.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
69' 3 Kevin Danso 90'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Stefan Lainer 9'
Goals 0
54' 22 Valentino Lazaro
Goals 0
|
6 Nicolas Seiwald 17'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Marcel Sabitzer 89'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 18 Karim Onisiwo
Goals 0
|
10 Andreas Weimann 37'
Goals 1
64' 11 Michael Gregoritsch
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Hannes Wolf
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 10 Kylian Mbappé 83'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 6 Matteo Guendouzi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
79' 12 Christopher Nkunku
Goals 0
|
20 Moussa Diaby
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mike Maignan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Austria 1, France 1.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Austria 1, France 1.
|90'+4'
|Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).
|AUT
|FRA
|10
|Fouls
|6
|4
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|10
|6
|Saves
|2
