  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 18
    • Emil Krafth Yellow Card
  • 20
    • Erling Haaland Penalty - Scored
  • 34
    • Alexander Isak Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Marcus Pedersen Yellow Card
  • 45
    • Mattias Svanberg Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Sweden 0, Norway 1.
  • 61
    • On: Patrick Berg|Off: Morten Thorsby
  • 66
    • On: Viktor Gyökeres|Off: Alexander Isak
  • 66
    • On: Anthony Elanga|Off: Emil Forsberg
  • 69
    • Erling Haaland Goal
  • 75
    • On: Joshua King|Off: Erling Haaland
  • 75
    • On: Kristian Thorstvedt|Off: Mohammed Elyounoussi
  • 78
    • On: Jesper Karlström|Off: Jens Cajuste
  • 78
    • On: Kristoffer Olsson|Off: Viktor Claesson
  • 89
    • On: Andreas Hanche-Olsen|Off: Marcus Pedersen
  • 89
    • On: Jens Hauge|Off: Sander Berge
  • 90+1
    • Dejan Kulusevski Yellow Card
  • 90+1
    • Robin Olsen Yellow Card
  • 90+2
    • Anthony Elanga Goal
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
Sweden Logo Sweden SWE Norway NOR Norway Logo
SWE
4-3-3
NOR
4-3-3
SWE
4-3-3
  • 1Olsen
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 4Nilsson
  • 14Milosevic
  • 2Krafth
  • 10Forsberg
    On: Anthony Elanga | Off: Emil Forsberg
  • 8Cajuste
    On: Jesper Karlström | Off: Jens Cajuste
  • 19Svanberg
  • 7Claesson
    On: Kristoffer Olsson | Off: Viktor Claesson
  • 9Isak
    On: Viktor Gyökeres | Off: Alexander Isak
  • 21Kulusevski
No. Name
1 Robin Olsen  90'+1'
Saves 6
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Joakim Nilsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Alexander Milosevic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Ludwig Augustinsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Emil Krafth  18'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jens Cajuste
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78' 13  Jesper Karlström
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emil Forsberg
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 17  Anthony Elanga  90'+2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mattias Svanberg  45'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexander Isak  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 16  Viktor Gyökeres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Viktor Claesson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78' 20  Kristoffer Olsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Dejan Kulusevski  90'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 Joel Andersson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Branimir Hrgota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Gabriel Gudmundsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Andreas Linde
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Hjalmar Ekdal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Robin Quaison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Edvin Kurtulus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Friends Arena
  • ,
  • Stockholm, Sweden
  • REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
90'+4' Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

Match Stats

SWE
NOR

Possession

66% 34%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (3)
12 (8)
SWE NOR
8 Fouls 12
5 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
10 Corner Kicks 4
6 Saves 2
