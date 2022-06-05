Norway beat Sweden with red-hot Haaland brace
Erling Haaland struck in each half to bring his international tally to 18 goals in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden 2-1 to top Nations League Group B.
Erling Haaland struck in each half to bring his international tally to 18 goals in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden 2-1 to top Nations League Group B.
|No.
|Name
|
1 Robin Olsen 90'+1'
Saves 6
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Emil Krafth 18'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 13 Jesper Karlström
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
66' 17 Anthony Elanga 90'+2'
Goals 1
|
19 Mattias Svanberg 45'
Goals 0
|
9 Alexander Isak 34'
Goals 0
66' 16 Viktor Gyökeres
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 20 Kristoffer Olsson
Goals 0
|
21 Dejan Kulusevski 90'+1'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Marcus Pedersen 42'
Goals 0
89' 21 Andreas Hanche-Olsen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
89' 15 Jens Hauge
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 16 Patrick Berg
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Erling Haaland 20' 69'
Goals 2
75' 7 Joshua King
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 18 Kristian Thorstvedt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Marius Lode
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Andre Hansen
Saves 0
|-
|Match ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Sweden 1, Norway 2.
|90'+4'
|Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.
|SWE
|NOR
|8
|Fouls
|12
|5
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|10
|Corner Kicks
|4
|6
|Saves
|2
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
A late goal from defender Inigo Martinez rescued a 2-2 draw for Spain against Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.
Erling Haaland struck in each half to bring his international tally to 18 goals in 19 games as Norway beat Sweden 2-1 to top Nations League Group B.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash.
Steve Nicol and Nedum Onuoha react to England's 1-0 loss to Hungary in the Nations League.
Joshua Kimmich's well-taken equaliser earned Germany a 1-1 draw with Italy in their Nations League opener on Saturday.
A reserve England side were thrown off by the sound of 30,000 noisy schoolchildren in Hungary. What does it mean ahead of sterner tests?