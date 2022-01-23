Nigeria NGA
Tunisia TUN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
20
-
Kelechi Iheanacho Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Okoye
- Sanusi
- Omeruo
- Troost-Ekong
- Aina
- Aribo
- Ndidi
- Simon
- Iheanacho
- Chukwueze
- Awoniyi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Zaidu Sanusi
Goals 0
|
2 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
14 Kelechi Iheanacho 20'
Goals 0
|
10 Joe Aribo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Moses Simon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Sadiq Umar
Goals 0
|
18 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ben Said
- Haddadi
- Talbi
- Ifa
- Drager
- Laidouni
- Skhiri
- Ben Slimane
- M'Sakni
- Jaziri
- Rafia
|No.
|Name
|
22 Ben Said
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Hamza Rafia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Wahbi Khazri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Ali Ejjemel
Saves 0
|
27 Issam Jebali
Goals 0
|
23 Naïm Sliti
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stade Omnisport de Garoua
-
,
-
Garoua
Match Commentary
|21'
|Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|21'
|Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).
|20'
|Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
NGA
TUN
Possession
51% 49%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (0)
1 (1)
|NGA
|TUN
|4
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
