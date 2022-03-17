Galatasaray GAL
Barcelona BAR
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-2-3-1
- Peña
- van Aanholt
- Marcao
- Nelsson
- Boey
- Kutlu
- Antalyali
- Aktürkoglu
- Cicaldau
- Babel
- Gomis
|No.
|Name
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
45 Marcao
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
93 Sacha Boey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Berkan Kutlu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Ismail Cipe
Saves 0
|
15 Erick Pulgar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
54 Emre Kilinc
Goals 0
|
19 Omer Bayram
Goals 0
4-3-3
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Piqué
- García
- Dest
- Pedri
- Busquets
- de Jong
- Torres
- Aubameyang
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Eric García
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
36 Arnau Tenas
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Gavi
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: NEF Stadyumu
-
,
-
Istanbul, Turkey
Match Commentary
|15'
|Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|15'
|Foul by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Galatasaray).
|13'
|Attempt saved. Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Cicâldau.
Match Stats
GAL
BAR
Possession
29% 71%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
2 (0)
|GAL
|BAR
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|1
