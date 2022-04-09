  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 26
    • Andi Sullivan Goal - Header
  • 27
    • Mallory Pugh Goal
  • 33
    • Sophia Smith Goal
  • 35
    • Sophia Smith Goal
United States Logo United States USA Uzbekistan UZB Uzbekistan Logo
USA
4-3-3
UZB
3-4-3
USA
4-3-3
  • 1Naeher
  • 19Fox
  • 2Dahlkemper
  • 15Cook
  • 5O'Hara
  • 10Horan
  • 17Sullivan
  • 16Lavelle
  • 9Pugh
  • 20Macario
  • 11Smith
No. Name
1 Alyssa Naeher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Abby Dahlkemper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Alana Cook
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Emily Fox
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kelley O'Hara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Andi Sullivan  26'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lindsey Horan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Catarina Macario
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Mallory Pugh  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Sophia Smith  33' 35'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Jaelin Howell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ashley Hatch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Margaret Purce
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Aubrey Bledsoe
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Ashley Sanchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Lower.com Field
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FOX
  • Columbus, OH

Match Commentary

38' Corner, USA. Conceded by Ziyoda Irisboeva.
38' Attempt missed. Mallory Pugh (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Catarina Macário.
35' Goal! USA 4, Uzbekistan Women 0. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andi Sullivan following a fast break.

Match Stats

USA
UZB

Possession

73% 27%

Shots (on Goal)

16 (6)
0 (0)
USA UZB
2 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
6 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 2
