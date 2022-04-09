-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
26
-
Andi Sullivan Goal - Header
-
-
27
-
Mallory Pugh Goal
-
-
33
-
Sophia Smith Goal
-
-
35
-
Sophia Smith Goal
-
- Naeher
- Fox
- Dahlkemper
- Cook
- O'Hara
- Horan
- Sullivan
- Lavelle
- Pugh
- Macario
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Alana Cook
Goals 0
|
19 Emily Fox
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Andi Sullivan 26'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Mallory Pugh 27'
Goals 1
|
11 Sophia Smith 33' 35'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Tilovova
- Zaripova
- Tojiddinova
- Irisboeva
- Ablyakimova
- Panjieva
- Turdalieva
- Zarbieva
- Kudratova
- Khabibullaeva
- Norboeva
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lower.com Field
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Columbus, OH
Match Commentary
|38'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Ziyoda Irisboeva.
|38'
|Attempt missed. Mallory Pugh (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Catarina Macário.
|35'
|Goal! USA 4, Uzbekistan Women 0. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andi Sullivan following a fast break.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|UZB
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
