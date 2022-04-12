-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Reece James Yellow Card
-
-
15
-
Mason Mount Goal
-
-
37
-
Karim Benzema Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
51
-
Antonio Rüdiger Goal - Header
-
-
62
-
Marcos Alonso Goal
-
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Alaba
- Nacho
- Carvajal
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Valverde
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Toni Fuidias
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- James
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Loftus-Cheek
- Mount
- Werner
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
2 Antonio Rüdiger 51'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 62'
Goals 1
|
24 Reece James 10'
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
68 Harvey Vale
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Santiago Bernabéu
-
,
-
Madrid, Spain
-
REFEREE: Szymon Marciniak
Match Commentary
|62'
|Goal! Real Madrid 0, Chelsea 3. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
|61'
|Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
|58'
|Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League News
Pep Guardiola stunned as Fernandinho announces Man City exit ahead of Atletico showdown
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will "play for Fernandinho" against Atletico Madrid after the midfielder announced his decision to leave.
Diego Simeone defends Atletico Madrid's playing style: 'I never disrespect other managers'
Diego Simeone hit out at criticism of Atletico Madrid's playing style ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.
Villarreal's Geronimo Rulli must outshine Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer to make Champions League history
Villarreal have a shock lead vs. Bayern in the Champions League, but if they are to progress then goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli needs to be at his best.
UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico Madrid stadium for Man City Champions League clash
UEFA ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's stadium for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City.
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente watches his diet but hungers for Champions League title
How has Marcos Llorente thrived at Atletico Madrid and helped them win at Anfield and Old Trafford? A healthy diet and a $40,000 bed surely help.
Casemiro on Gareth Bale boos: Real Madrid supporters should stop whistling 'historic' player
Casemiro has called on Real Madrid fans to stop whistling Gareth Bale after the forward was jeered in the LaLiga clash against Getafe.