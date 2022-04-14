What went wrong for Barcelona?
High-flying Frankfurt bounce Barcelona from UEL
Filip Kostic scored twice for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-2 win over Barcelona to help the Bundesliga side advance to the Europa League semifinals.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
24 Eric García 3'
Goals 0
70' 17 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 2 Sergiño Dest
Goals 0
|
5 Sergio Busquets 90'+1'
Goals 1
|
30 Gavi 28'
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
45' 21 Frenkie de Jong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 11 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 9 Memphis Depay 90'+11'
Goals 1
|
7 Ousmane Dembélé 90'+4'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
36 Arnau Tenas
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Álex Balde
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
1 Kevin Trapp 90'+11'
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
2 Obite Ndicka 90'+5' 90'+10'
Goals 0
|
18 Almamy Touré
Goals 0
90'+9' 20 Makoto Hasebe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 7 Ajdin Hrustic 83'
Goals 0
|
6 Kristijan Jakic 24'
Goals 0
|
10 Filip Kostic 4' 67'
Goals 2
|
36 Ansgar Knauff 90'+5'
Goals 0
90'+9' 22 Timothy Chandler
Goals 0
|
19 Rafael Borré 36'
Goals 1
90' 21 Ragnar Ache
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
80' 23 Jens Hauge
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Jens Grahl
Saves 0
|
47 Jannik Horz
Saves 0
|
27 Aymen Barkok
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.
|90'+12'
|Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.
|90'+11'
|Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
|BAR
|SGE
|7
|Fouls
|18
|3
|Yellow Cards
|4
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|2
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|4
|Saves
|2
Xavi says Barcelona are "very motivated" to win the Europa League ahead of their quarterfinal against Frankfurt.
Xavi Hernandez has said Barcelona is the "most difficult club in the world" because of the demands on his team to win while playing good football.