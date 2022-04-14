  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 3
    • Eric García Yellow Card
  • 4
    • Filip Kostic Penalty - Scored
  • 24
    • Kristijan Jakic Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Gavi Yellow Card
  • 36
    • Rafael Borré Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Frenkie de Jong|Off: Pedri
  • 61
    • On: Adama Traoré|Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • 62
    • On: Sergiño Dest|Off: Óscar Mingueza
  • 67
    • Filip Kostic Goal
  • 70
    • On: Luuk de Jong|Off: Eric García
  • 80
    • On: Jens Hauge|Off: Jesper Lindstrom
  • 80
    • On: Ajdin Hrustic|Off: Sebastian Rode
  • 80
    • On: Memphis Depay|Off: Ferran Torres
  • 83
    • Ajdin Hrustic Yellow Card
  • 90
    • On: Ragnar Ache|Off: Rafael Borré
  • 90+1
    • Sergio Busquets Goal
  • 90+4
    • Ousmane Dembélé Yellow Card
  • 90+5
    • Obite Ndicka Yellow Card
  • 90+5
    • Ansgar Knauff Yellow Card
  • 90+6
    • Yellow Card
  • 90+6
    • Yellow Card
  • 90+9
    • On: Makoto Hasebe|Off: Almamy Touré
  • 90+9
    • On: Timothy Chandler|Off: Ansgar Knauff
  • 90+10
    • Obite Ndicka Red Card
  • 90+11
    • Memphis Depay Penalty - Scored
  • 90+11
    • Kevin Trapp Yellow Card
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Barcelona Logo Barcelona BAR Eintracht Frankfurt SGE Eintracht Frankfurt Logo
BAR
4-3-3
SGE
3-4-2-1
BAR
4-3-3
  • 1ter Stegen
  • 18Alba
  • 24García
    On: Luuk de Jong | Off: Eric García
  • 4Araújo
  • 22Mingueza
    On: Sergiño Dest | Off: Óscar Mingueza
  • 30Gavi
  • 5Busquets
  • 16Pedri
    On: Frenkie de Jong | Off: Pedri
  • 19Torres
    On: Memphis Depay | Off: Ferran Torres
  • 25Aubameyang
    On: Adama Traoré | Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • 7Dembélé
No. Name
1 Marc-André ter Stegen
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Eric García  3'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
70' 17  Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ronald Araújo
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Óscar Mingueza
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 2  Sergiño Dest
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Sergio Busquets  90'+1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Gavi  28'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Pedri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 21  Frenkie de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61' 11  Adama Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ferran Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 9  Memphis Depay  90'+11'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ousmane Dembélé  90'+4'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 7 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
36 Arnau Tenas
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Clément Lenglet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Martin Braithwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Neto
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Nicolas Gonzalez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Álex Balde
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Camp Nou
  • ,
  • Barcelona, Spain

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.
90'+12' Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.
90'+11' Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

Match Stats

BAR
SGE

Possession

75% 25%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (4)
15 (7)
BAR SGE
7 Fouls 18
3 Yellow Cards 4
0 Red Cards 1
2 Offsides 2
5 Corner Kicks 0
4 Saves 2
