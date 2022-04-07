-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
23
-
On: Clément Lenglet|Off: Gerard Piqué
-
-
45+2
-
Filip Kostic Yellow Card
-
- Trapp
- Ndicka
- Hinteregger
- Tuta
- Kostic
- Sow
- Jakic
- Knauff
- Kamada
- Lindstrom
- Borré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Tuta
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Filip Kostic 45'+2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Rafael Borré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ragnar Ache
Goals 0
|
27 Aymen Barkok
Goals 0
|
23 Jens Hauge
Goals 0
|
31 Jens Grahl
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Almamy Touré
Goals 0
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- García
- PiquéOn: Clément Lenglet | Off: Gerard Piqué
- Araújo
- Gavi
- Busquets
- Pedri
- Torres
- Aubameyang
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
24 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
23' 15 Clément Lenglet
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Gavi
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Álex Balde
Goals 0
|
36 Arnau Tenas
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Deutsche Bank Park
-
,
-
Frankfurt, Germany
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
|45'+1'
|Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SGE
|BAR
|6
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|3
