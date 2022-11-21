-
First Half begins.
HT
Halftime
56
Matthijs de Ligt Yellow Card
62
On: Memphis Depay|Off: Vincent Janssen
62
On: Ismail Jakobs|Off: Abdou Diallo
69
On: Bamba Dieng|Off: Boulaye Dia
No.
Name
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
62' 14 Ismail Jakobs Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
69' 20 Bamba Dieng Goals 0
Goals 0
18 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
Goals 0
Substitutes
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
26 Pape Gueye
Goals 0
11 Pathé Ciss
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Alfred Gomis
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
No.
Name
Saves 3
Goals 0
Goals 0
3 Matthijs de Ligt 56' Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
62' 10 Memphis Depay Goals 0
Goals 0
Substitutes
Saves 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
12 Noa Lang
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
25 Xavi Simons
Goals 0
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Al Thumama Stadium
,COVERAGE: FOX
Doha, Qatar
REFEREE: Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Match Commentary
|74'
|Substitution, Senegal. Nicolas Jackson replaces Krépin Diatta.
|73'
|Substitution, Senegal. Pape Gueye replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté because of an injury.
|73'
|Offside, Senegal. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Krépin Diatta is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SEN
|NED
|8
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|6
|0
|Saves
|3
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|+2
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|-2
|0
