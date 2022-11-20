Qatar QAT
Ecuador ECU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Saad Al-Sheeb Yellow Card
-
-
16
-
Enner Valencia Penalty - Scored
-
-
22
-
Almoez Ali Yellow Card
-
-
29
-
Moises Caicedo Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Enner Valencia Goal - Header
-
-
36
-
Karim Boudiaf Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
5-3-2
- Al-Sheeb
- Ahmed
- Hassan
- Khoukhi
- Al-Rawi
- Miguel
- Hatem
- Boudiaf
- Al-Haydos
- Afif
- Ali
|No.
|Name
|
1 Saad Al-Sheeb 15'
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Homam Ahmed
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Karim Boudiaf 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Akram Afif
Goals 0
|
19 Almoez Ali 22'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Jassem Gaber
Goals 0
|
23 Assim Madibo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Ali Asad
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Galíndez
- Estupiñán
- Hincapié
- Torres
- Preciado
- Ibarra
- Caicedo
- Méndez
- Plata
- Estrada
- Valencia
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Moises Caicedo 29'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Enner Valencia 16' 31'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Alan Franco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ángel Mena
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Khor, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Daniele Orsato
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Qatar 0, Ecuador 2.
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Qatar 0, Ecuador 2.
|45'+5'
|Attempt missed. Almoez Ali (Qatar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hassan Al Haydos with a cross.
Match Stats
QAT
ECU
Possession
45% 55%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
3 (2)
|QAT
|ECU
|9
|Fouls
|7
|3
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Ecuador
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Qatar
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
