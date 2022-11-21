Denmark DEN
Tunisia TUN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Rasmus Kristensen Yellow Card
-
3-5-2
- Schmeichel
- Christensen
- Kjaer
- Andersen
- Maehle
- Eriksen
- Delaney
- Hojbjerg
- Kristensen
- Dolberg
- Skov Olsen
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Rasmus Kristensen 24'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Robert Skov
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Daniel Wass
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jonas Wind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Dahmen
- Talbi
- Meriah
- Bronn
- Abdi
- Laidouni
- Skhiri
- Drager
- Msakni
- Ben Slimane
- Jebali
|No.
|Name
|
16 Aymen Dahmen
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Ali Abdi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Naïm Sliti
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ali Maâloul
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Wahbi Khazri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
26 Mouez Hassen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Education City Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Match Commentary
|24'
|Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|24'
|Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark).
|24'
|Aïssa Laïdouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
DEN
TUN
Possession
51% 49%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
4 (0)
|DEN
|TUN
|3
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
