France FRA
Australia AUS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
9
-
Craig Goodwin Goal
-
-
13
-
On: Theo Hernández|Off: Lucas Hernández
-
-
27
-
Adrien Rabiot Goal - Header
-
-
32
-
Olivier Giroud Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- HernándezOn: Theo Hernández | Off: Lucas Hernández
- Upamecano
- Konaté
- Pavard
- Rabiot
- Tchouaméni
- Mbappé
- Griezmann
- Dembélé
- Giroud
No.
Name
|
Saves
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
13' 22 Theo Hernández
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
14 Adrien Rabiot 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 1
|
Goals
|
Goals
Substitutes
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Saves
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Saves
|
Goals
|
Goals
4-1-4-1
- Ryan
- Behich
- Rowles
- Souttar
- Atkinson
- Mooy
- Goodwin
- McGree
- Irvine
- Leckie
- Duke
No.
Name
|
Saves
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
13 Aaron Mooy
Goals
|
16 Aziz Behich
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
14 Riley McGree
Goals
|
Goals
|
23 Craig Goodwin 9'
Goals 1
|
Goals
Substitutes
|
24 Joel King
Goals
|
Saves
|
Saves
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
21 Garang Kuol
Goals
|
Goals
|
11 Awer Mabil
Goals
|
Goals
|
Goals
|
26 Keanu Baccus
Goals
|
20 Thomas Deng
Goals
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Janoub Stadium
-
COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Wakrah, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Victor Miguel De Freitas Gomes
Match Commentary
|32'
|Goal! France 2, Australia 1. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|29'
|Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
|29'
|Corner, France. Conceded by Harry Souttar.
Match Stats
FRA
AUS
Possession
61% 39%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
3 (1)
|FRA
|AUS
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Standings
