-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
29
-
Jorge Sánchez Yellow Card
-
- Ochoa
- Gallardo
- Moreno
- Montes
- Sánchez
- Chávez
- Álvarez
- Herrera
- Vega
- Martín
- Lozano
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jorge Sánchez 29'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Luis Chávez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Henry Martín
Goals 0
|
10 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rodolfo Cota
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Szczesny
- Bereszynski
- Kiwior
- Glik
- Cash
- Szymanski
- Krychowiak
- Zalewski
- Zielinski
- Kaminski
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Kamil Glik
Goals 0
|
14 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Robert Gumny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadium 974
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Chris Beath
Match Commentary
|29'
|Jorge Sánchez (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|29'
|Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|29'
|Foul by Jorge Sánchez (Mexico).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MEX
|POL
|5
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|1
|-1
|0
World Cup News
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, reaction and how to watch
The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Check back here daily for results, news coverage and stories on the biggest names in Qatar.
World Cup 2022: How USMNT vs. England might look based on their first group stage game
England won easily; the US drew. But how can their contrasting results and performances inform what might happen when they clash?
Stephanie Frappart becomes first female official at men's World Cup
Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup in Mexico's Group C clash against Poland on Tuesday.
2022 World Cup VAR review: Why the referee rejected a handball penalty for Denmark
We're analysing every VAR decision at the 2022 World Cup. Find out why Denmark were denied a VAR penalty at the monitor by the referee.
Why longer added time is becoming a staple of this World Cup
Dale Johnson explains the reasons we're seeing longer injury time added to nearly every World Cup game so far.
Denmark held to drab goalless draw by Tunisia at World Cup
Substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post and Denmark had a late penalty appeal turned down in a goalless draw with Tunisia at the World Cup.