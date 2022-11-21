  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 10
    • Lionel Messi Penalty - Scored
Argentina Logo Argentina ARG Saudi Arabia KSA Saudi Arabia Logo
ARG
4-4-2
KSA
4-1-4-1
ARG
4-4-2
  • 23Martínez
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 19Otamendi
  • 13Romero
  • 26Molina
  • 17Gómez
  • 5Paredes
  • 7De Paul
  • 11Di María
  • 22Martínez
  • 10Messi
Game Information

  • VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FS1
  • Lusail, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Slavko Vincici

Match Commentary

21' Offside, Argentina. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Papu Gómez is caught offside.
20' Attempt missed. Papu Gómez (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
18' Offside, Argentina. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

Match Stats

ARG
KSA

Possession

62% 38%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
0 (0)
ARG KSA
2 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 1
