First Half begins.
10
Lionel Messi Penalty - Scored
- Martínez
- Tagliafico
- Otamendi
- Romero
- Molina
- Gómez
- Paredes
- De Paul
- Di María
- Martínez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi 10'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
- Al-Owais
- Al-Shahrani
- Al-Bulayhi
- Altambakti
- Abdulhamid
- Al-Malki
- Al-Dawsari
- Kanno
- Al-Faraj
- Al-Brikan
- Al-Shehri
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
16 Sami Al-Naji
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Hatan Bahbri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
,COVERAGE: FS1
Lusail, Qatar
REFEREE: Slavko Vincici
Match Commentary
|21'
|Offside, Argentina. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Papu Gómez is caught offside.
|20'
|Attempt missed. Papu Gómez (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
|18'
|Offside, Argentina. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARG
|KSA
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|0
