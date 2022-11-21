-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
9
-
Yannick Carrasco Yellow Card
-
-
10
-
Alphonso Davies Penalty - Saved
-
-
44
-
Michy Batshuayi Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Courtois
- Vertonghen
- Alderweireld
- Dendoncker
- Carrasco
- Witsel
- Tielemans
- Castagne
- Hazard
- De Bruyne
- Batshuayi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Yannick Carrasco 9'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Michy Batshuayi 44'
Goals 1
|
10 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Loïs Openda
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Amadou Onana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Hans Vanaken
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Zeno Debast
Goals 0
|
25 Jérémy Doku
Goals 0
- Borjan
- Miller
- Vitória
- Johnston
- Davies
- Eustáquio
- Hutchinson
- Laryea
- Hoilett
- Buchanan
- David
|No.
|Name
|
18 Milan Borjan
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ike Ugbo
Goals 0
|
17 Cyle Larin
Goals 0
|
23 Liam Millar
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ismaël Koné
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Janny Sikazwe
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Belgium 1, Canada 0.
|45'+4'
|Attempt blocked. Stephen Eustáquio (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|45'+4'
|Corner, Canada. Conceded by Yannick Carrasco.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BEL
|CAN
|3
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
World Cup News
FIFA opens investigation into discriminatory chants by Mexico fans
FIFA opened an investigation into potentially discriminatory chants heard from Mexico fans during their World Cup-opening 0-0 draw against Poland.
US taking positives from being 'punched in the face' by late Wales equalizer ahead of England match
The US were disappointed by having to settle for a draw with Wales in their World Cup opener, but they're refusing to dwell on that discontent.
Gomez: It could be a very painful tournament for Costa Rica
Herculez Gomez predicts a tough ride for Costa Rica at the World Cup after their opening 7-0 defeat by Spain.
Spain thrash Costa Rica to start World Cup campaign in style as Gavi makes history
Spain delivered a masterclass against Costa Rica in their World Cup opener, proving Luis Enrique's side can make a deep run for the trophy.
With or without Son Heung-min, South Korea can show how far they've come in FIFA World Cup clash with Uruguay
With or without Son Heung-min in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Uruguay, South Korea can show how far they've come from four years ago.
USMNT's Matt Turner: Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka poses big threat vs. England
Goalkeeper Matt Turner said the US will need to be wary of Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka when taking on England on Friday.