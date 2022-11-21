-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
33
-
Ilkay Gündogan Penalty - Scored
-
- Neuer
- Raum
- Schlotterbeck
- Rüdiger
- Süle
- Gündogan
- Kimmich
- Musiala
- Müller
- Gnabry
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Niklas Süle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ilkay Gündogan 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Serge Gnabry
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Kevin Trapp
Saves 0
|
19 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mario Götze
Goals 0
- Gonda
- Nagatomo
- Yoshida
- Itakura
- Sakai
- Tanaka
- Endo
- Kubo
- Kamada
- Ito
- Maeda
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
22 Maya Yoshida
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Hiroki Sakai
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ao Tanaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Daizen Maeda
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Junya Ito
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Yuki Soma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Takuma Asano
Goals 0
|
26 Hiroki Ito
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Ayase Ueda
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros
Match Commentary
|45'+7'
|First Half ends, Germany 1, Japan 0.
|45'+6'
|Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Japan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yuto Nagatomo with a cross.
|45'+5'
|VAR Decision: No Goal Germany 1-0 Japan.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|GER
|JPN
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|4
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
