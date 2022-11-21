-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
Dani Olmo Goal
-
-
21
-
Marco Asensio Goal
-
-
31
-
Ferran Torres Penalty - Scored
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Spain 3, Costa Rica 0.
-
- Simón
- Alba
- Laporte
- Rodri
- Azpilicueta
- Pedri
- Busquets
- Gavi
- Olmo
- Asensio
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
23 Unai Simón
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Pedri
Goals 0
|
9 Gavi
Goals 0
|
10 Marco Asensio 21'
Goals 1
|
21 Dani Olmo 11'
Goals 1
|
11 Ferran Torres 31'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
8 Koke
Goals 0
|
17 Yeremy Pino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 David Raya
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Navas
- Oviedo
- Calvo
- Duarte
- Martinez
- Bennette
- Tejeda
- Borges
- Fuller
- Contreras
- Campbell
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Bryan Ruiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Roan Wilson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Thumama Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Mohammed Abulla Hassan Mohamed
Match Commentary
|45'+6'
|First Half ends, Spain 3, Costa Rica 0.
|45'+5'
|Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.
|45'+1'
|Hand ball by Joel Campbell (Costa Rica).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ESP
|CRC
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Japan
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Germany
|1
|-1
|0
