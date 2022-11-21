-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45
-
Mohammed Kudus Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Portugal 0, Ghana 0.
-
-
49
-
André Ayew Yellow Card
-
-
56
-
On: William Carvalho|Off: Otávio
-
-
57
-
Seidu Alidu Yellow Card
-
- Costa
- Guerreiro
- Pereira
- Dias
- Cancelo
- OtávioOn: William Carvalho | Off: Otávio
- Neves
- Silva
- Félix
- Ronaldo
- Fernandes
|No.
|Name
|
22 Diogo Costa
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Otávio
Goals 0
56' 14 William Carvalho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 José Sá
Saves 0
|
17 João Mário
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Pepe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
15 Rafael Leão
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Zigi
- Baba
- Salisu
- Djiku
- Amartey
- Alidu
- Abdul Samed
- Kudus
- Partey
- Williams
- Ayew
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Seidu Alidu 57'
Goals 0
|
20 Mohammed Kudus 45'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 André Ayew 49'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Osman Bukari
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Joseph Aidoo
Goals 0
|
24 Kamal Sowah
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadium 974
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Ismail Elfath
Match Commentary
|61'
|Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
|61'
|Foul by Iñaki Williams (Ghana).
|57'
|Alidu Seidu (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|POR
|GHA
|10
|Fouls
|15
|0
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|2
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
