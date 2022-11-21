Brazil BRA
Serbia SRB
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
7
-
Strahinja Pavlovic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Brazil 0, Serbia 0.
-
-
49
-
Nemanja Gudelj Yellow Card
-
-
57
-
On: Ivan Ilic|Off: Nemanja Gudelj
-
-
57
-
On: Nemanja Radonjic|Off: Andrija Zivkovic
-
-
62
-
Richarlison Goal
-
-
65
-
Sasa Lukic Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Alisson
- Alex Sandro
- Silva
- Marquinhos
- Danilo
- Casemiro
- Paquetá
- Vinícius Júnior
- Neymar
- Raphinha
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Richarlison 62'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
11 Raphinha
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ederson
Saves 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
19 Antony
Goals 0
|
24 Bremer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
25 Pedro
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Milinkovic-Savic
- Pavlovic
- Veljkovic
- Milenkovic
- Mladenovic
- GudeljOn: Ivan Ilic | Off: Nemanja Gudelj
- Lukic
- ZivkovicOn: Nemanja Radonjic | Off: Andrija Zivkovic
- Milinkovic-Savic
- Tadic
- Mitrovic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
2 Strahinja Pavlovic 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Nemanja Gudelj 49'
Goals 0
57' 24 Ivan Ilic
Goals 0
|
16 Sasa Lukic 65'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
57' 7 Nemanja Radonjic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Dusan Tadic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Filip Kostic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Marko Grujic
Goals 0
|
19 Uros Racic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Srjdan Babic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Alireza Faghani
Match Commentary
|65'
|Sasa Lukic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|64'
|Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|64'
|Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Match Stats
BRA
SRB
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (5)
1 (0)
|BRA
|SRB
|4
|Fouls
|12
|0
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|4
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cameroon
|1
|-1
|0
