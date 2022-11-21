-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Pickford
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Stones
- Trippier
- Rice
- Bellingham
- Sterling
- Mount
- Saka
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Nick Pope
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben White
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Turner
- Robinson
- Ream
- Zimmerman
- Dest
- Pulisic
- Musah
- Adams
- McKennie
- Wright
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Haji Wright
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Josh Sargent
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Khor, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Jesús Valenzuela
Match Commentary
|11'
|Attempt missed. Mason Mount (England) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
|10'
|Attempt missed. John Stones (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
|10'
|Corner, England. Conceded by Walker Zimmerman.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ENG
|USA
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|England
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|Iran
|2
|-2
|3
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Wales
|2
|-2
|1
